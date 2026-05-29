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Despite revenue challenges, Randolph County proposes no tax increase

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published May 29, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
Randolph County Commissioners at a recent meeting
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Randolph County Commissioners will hold a budget public hearing on June 8.

Revenues are down in Randolph County, making for a difficult budget season.

Officials say sales tax collections are about 5% lower than last year. Between that loss and other revenue declines, County Manager Zeb Holden says this has been one of the hardest budget years yet.

“We obviously have not been able to fund everything we would like to fund, and really looking at recurring dollars, they just are not there," he said.

The recommended budget prioritizes 2% raises for county employees. Public safety is the biggest expenditure, with education following behind. The two school systems and the community college did not get the full funding they’d asked for.

Officials say it would take a nine-cent tax increase to meet every department’s request. They’re not proposing that, but budget documents state that the county will need to consider raising property taxes in the future to maintain critical services.

The county will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on June 8.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz