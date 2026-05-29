Davidson residents push back on proposed Duke Energy natural gas project

A proposed natural gas project along the Yadkin River is drawing pushback from environmental advocates.

Duke Energy is proposing the construction of two natural gas power plants in Davidson and Davie counties. The company hasn’t identified exact sites, but it already owns properties in the area.

At a packed community meeting in Lexington, Clean Water for North Carolina’s Crystal Norford said the project could strain local water resources.

“One of these gas plants alone could withdraw 600,000 gallons from the Yadkin River per day, that is at the low end," she said.

Attendee Xander Bostick said he worries about the impact on local farms, including his own.

“The Yadkin is already low, but an estimated 250 farmers in Davidson and Davie County alone use the Yadkin River as a water source, so that's already concerning in itself.”

Duke has said more energy generation is needed to keep up with growing demand, tied in part to the proliferation of data centers.

The proposal is still in the early stages and will require several state and local approvals to move forward.