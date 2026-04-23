Soup to Nuts Live! featuring Beth Crookham & The People will perform on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine and snacks, and a night full of fun at WHQR.

Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Keep up with Beth Crookham and learn more here: https://www.bethcrookham.com/home.

