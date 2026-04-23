WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to mbradley@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!
Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Beth Crookham & The People
Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Beth Crookham & The People
Soup to Nuts Live! featuring Beth Crookham & The People will perform on Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine and snacks, and a night full of fun at WHQR.
Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)
Keep up with Beth Crookham and learn more here: https://www.bethcrookham.com/home.