UNC System study finds growing gap in the state's workforce

A new study shows North Carolina’s economy is growing faster than its population of skilled workers.

The 2026 UNC System Workforce Alignment report projects the state will add 260,000 new jobs by 2034. But job openings are expected to exceed the number of individuals with the skills to fill them.

The report uses employer data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The state is facing a shortfall of up to 10,000 additional college graduates to fill future demand. Some of the solutions suggested include widening access to adult learners and community college transfers.