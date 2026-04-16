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Trump tries to declare victory in Iran as timeline for war's end continues to shift

NPR | By Tamara Keith,
Leila Fadel
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT

President Trump has continued to shift his timeline for ending the U.S.-Israeli-led war in Iran.

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Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel