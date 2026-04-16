Drought conditions may lead to more water restrictions in the Piedmont

As drought conditions continue across the state, so far, much of the Triad —along with roughly 70% of the state—is experiencing severe drought (or D2) conditions with few water restrictions currently in place. But according to the National Weather Service, that may soon change.

In Statesville — currently under extreme drought (or D3) conditions — officials prohibit irrigation except by hand. Meteorologist Aaron Swiggett says there’s not much relief on the horizon.

"Our best chance is going to be with a cold front on Sunday, but that's going to be most likely some hit or miss showers along a cold front," he says. "So not a whole lot of potential there. And then we're probably going to remain pretty dry as some high pressure kind of builds over us for a few days through Thursday or Friday."

He says, looking toward the end of the month, there’s a chance for additional rain, but the accumulation totals won’t likely have much of an impact.

Swiggett recommends people check on the current conditions for their local water guidelines, as they may vary from town to town.