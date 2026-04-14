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Gov. Josh Stein tours GTCC to highlight child care instructor training in North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 14, 2026 at 8:56 PM EDT
Gov. Josh Stein campus tour at GTCC
David Ford
/
WFDD
North Carolina Governor Josh Stein (left) began his GTCC campus tour at James Williams Hall, where he was shown a training classroom by Early Childhood Education Program Director Shannon Burghart (right).

Governor Josh Stein visited Guilford Technical Community College Tuesday to highlight initiatives to train child care workers. 

Stein began with a training classroom tour led by Early Childhood Education Program Director Shannon Burghart. She said the demand for child care services is high, and post-COVID childcare instructor shortages are real.

Stein said over the last two and a half years, North Carolina has had a net loss of 264 child care centers, just as the state population experienced dramatic growth. 

"So we have fewer slots to meet greater demand that puts the price up, making it out of reach for too many North Carolinians, and that's if they can find it at all," said Stein. "What we need to do is to support the entire industry so that we have more providers, better-paid caretakers and educators, and then more access to parents." 

Stein added that many parents leave the workforce because they can’t afford the cost of child care. GTCC’s training program received $50,000 from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Stein said he plans on putting tens of millions of dollars toward early childhood education in his upcoming budget. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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