Need a primer on data centers? Our zine's got you covered
Data centers have become a hot button issue lately. With each project that gets proposed, there are many environmental and socioeconomic implications to consider.
We've produced a zine to help serve as a guide for understanding what data centers are, the trade-offs that come with development, and a starter list of questions folks can ask if one is proposed in your community.
This zine is best printed on 11" x 17" paper.
Download Your Community's Guide to Data Centers zine here.