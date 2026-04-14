Central North Carolina expected see above normal temperatures this week amid drought

Over the weekend, meteorologists had said it was going to be dangerously hot . But they've since revised the forecast to say it's not as dangerous as the heat index and humidity would normally be in the summer.

Still, starting on Wednesday, a possible spring heat wave is expected to last through Saturday for central North Carolina.

“We're likely going to have several days here of areas reaching the 90s, you know, upwards of 20 degrees above normal,” said Nicholas Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. “So a little bit of an early spring heat wave here is looking more and more likely here as we progress through the week.”

Luchetti said the state remains in a drought and probably will not have any relief until Sunday. He added that's when a front is expected to push through into the area, which could bring some rain.

Meanwhile, an increased risk of fire danger along with a statewide burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

