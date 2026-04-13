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RiverRun International Film Festival kicks off 28th season this week

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 13, 2026 at 8:43 PM EDT
Wheelchair basketball players compete.
Courtesy RiverRun International Film Festival
Back on Track directed by Peter Tkac follows Chris Rivera and how, after a random shooting left him paralyzed at age 18, he rediscovers life through his love of basketball.

The RiverRun International Film Festival kicks off its 28th season this week. The selection committee reviewed nearly 2,000 submissions and chose 178 for the week-long event, including over two dozen premieres of documentaries, dramas, comedies, and animated shorts for kids.

New this year is "LIMITLESS: Stories Without Restraint," showcasing three feature films and three shorts involving characters or filmmakers with disabilities. Michael Morin, RiverRun’s new executive director, emphasizes the underrepresentation of voices from the disability community in cinema.

"And I feel like we're at a precipice now where there's a giant influx of stories coming in from creators with disabilities that are just not being served the way they should," he says. "And giving a platform for those voices, especially in the current climate that we're in, is so powerful."

Under the Lights tells of a boy with epilepsy eager to attend prom despite the risk of seizure. Back on Track follows a wheelchair basketball team in the Triad, helping a man rediscover his life after paralysis. Both screenings will include a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Other programs include "Films With Class" that introduces students to cinema, "From The Archives" screenings of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Raising Arizona, and more. There will also be several panel discussions and Pitch Fest, now in its 15th year, where student filmmakers compete for funding in front of industry professionals and receive feedback on their project presentations. 

RiverRun takes place April 17-25 at various venues in Winston-Salem and the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford