State leaders celebrate Siemens rail plant opening in Lexington

State transportation officials are celebrating the opening of a new train manufacturing facility in Lexington.

The Siemens Mobility plant will build passenger rail cars for use across the country. In a statement on Friday, Governor Josh Stein said the company’s $220 million investment is expected to create more than 500 jobs.

The state also committed $9.4 million for infrastructure improvements tied to the project.

Officials say NC By Train could begin receiving new passenger cars from the facility as early as next year.