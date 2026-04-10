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State leaders celebrate Siemens rail plant opening in Lexington

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:06 PM EDT
NC by Rail train pulls into a station
Courtesy North Carolina Department of Transportation
Officials say NC By Train could begin receiving new passenger cars from the facility as early as next year.

State transportation officials are celebrating the opening of a new train manufacturing facility in Lexington.

The Siemens Mobility plant will build passenger rail cars for use across the country. In a statement on Friday, Governor Josh Stein said the company’s $220 million investment is expected to create more than 500 jobs.

The state also committed $9.4 million for infrastructure improvements tied to the project.

Officials say NC By Train could begin receiving new passenger cars from the facility as early as next year.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle