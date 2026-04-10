Data centers use a lot of water. What does that mean for NC water quality and availability?

The Tar River flows peacefully on an early spring afternoon. Katey Zimmerman sits on a wooden dock meant for kayak and canoe launches. As she gazes out over the river, the water reflects in her sunglasses.

"Water is a finite resource, especially freshwater," said Zimmerman, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper with the nonprofit Sound Rivers .

She's been spending a lot of time in this area lately, organizing against a proposed data center in Edgecombe County that would use 900 megawatts of energy - enough to power about half a million homes.

The proposal would get its water from Rocky Mount, which gets its water from the Tar River. A few feet behind Zimmerman, rushing water spews from a large, concrete pipe. It's discharge from a nearby wastewater treatment plant run by the city.

1 of 3 — pipe river.JPEG To the right, a pipe discharges water from a nearby water treatment plant run by the city of Rocky Mount on March 10, 2026. Celeste Guajardo / WUNC News 2 of 3 — katey zimmerman.JPEG Katey Zimmerman, Tar-Pamlico Riverkeeper with the nonprofit Sound Rivers, poses for a picture by the Tar River on March 10, 2026. Celeste Guajardo / WUNC News 3 of 3 — tar river water treatment plant.JPEG A sign for the Tar River Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility operated by the city of Rocky Mount on March 10, 2026. Celeste Guajardo / WUNC News

"I'm concerned over what (this project) means for water availability in the Tar River," Zimmerman said. "We don't have any concrete information or details from the company about how much water they plan to use."

The project developer, Energy Storage Solutions, "has indicated an estimated usage of approximately 500,000 gallons per day," according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans. He also noted the County "has paused consideration of this project until the company provides sufficient evidence that it has secured the necessary financing to move forward."

Energy Storage Solutions did not respond to a WUNC News request for comment.