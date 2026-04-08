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Winston-Salem police raise the issue of loud vehicles and the law

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
Close-up of a rusty truck exhaust pipe releasing thick black smoke.
Adobe Stock

The Winston-Salem Police Department is reminding drivers and residents that loud vehicle noises, including music and modified exhaust systems, are regulated by state and city law.

Under North Carolina General Statute, it’s unlawful to operate a vehicle with a muffler that’s missing, bypassed or intentionally modified to create excessive noise. Officials say emissions control devices must remain properly connected on vehicles made after 1967.

Violations may be cited without a decibel reading if the exhaust is louder than normal.

Winston-Salem classifies loud music, muffler modifications, and other disruptive vehicle noises as enforceable misdemeanor offenses. They carry a maximum fine of $500.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford