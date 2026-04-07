© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston-Salem City Council votes to implement sweeping Transit Authority route changes beginning this summer

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
A city bus at depot
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A bus stops at the Clark Campbell Transportation Center in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem City Council has voted in favor of sweeping changes to the city’s public transportation system. After years of study and gathering customer feedback, the Winston-Salem Transit Authority’s agenda item was approved unanimously by councilmembers in a matter of seconds.

WSTA’s most popular routes will run every 30 minutes instead of every 60 minutes starting this summer. Less-used stops on those routes will be cut to shorten trips. Two new crosstown routes will bypass downtown to connect people with their jobs. Microtransit zones will provide on-demand rideshare service where needed.

Winston-Salem State University economics professor Craig Richardson says all the research put into the plan paid off.

"So the city did a really, really good job of looking at where the riders lived, looking where the jobs were, and then thinking about how do we connect people as quickly as possible, to see if we can emulate the life that people have when they drive a car," he says.

Richardson adds that changes will help area commuters but remain cost-neutral. The proposed route changes will launch in August. Microtransit options will be available beginning in January of next year. The recommended fixed route and microtransit fares are $1.00 and $2.00, respectively.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford