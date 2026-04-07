Western NC communities now eligible for business district rebuilding grants

Local governments and nonprofits in the High Country can now apply for new funding to help rebuild business districts damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Officials say $40 million in federal funding is now available through the Commercial District Revitalization program. Eligible counties include Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

The money can be used to repair commercial buildings, improve storefronts and prepare damaged sites for redevelopment.

Grant amounts will range from $500,000 to $10 million. Applications will be accepted online through August 4.

