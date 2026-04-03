Forsyth educators to host budget conversation with school board

The Forsyth County Association of Educators is hosting a public conversation with local school board members next Tuesday to talk about the upcoming budget.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is in the process of preparing a local funding request to the county commission.

The superintendent has said he plans to present a recommendation to the school board on April 14.

Before that happens, FCAE is looking to have a dialogue with board members about the district’s most pressing needs.

The organization is calling for additional staffing, especially in the exceptional children department, where major cuts were made amid the district’s financial crisis. They also want staff to be compensated for taking on extra responsibilities.

Six of the nine board members have agreed to attend the conversation. It will be held at Carver High School on Tuesday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.