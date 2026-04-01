WS/FCS nears chief financial officer hire after long vacancy

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials say they plan to extend an offer to a new chief financial officer this week.

The district hasn’t had a permanent CFO in almost a year.

Thomas Kranz, who previously held the position, retired last May. His departure came just a couple of months after the district uncovered a multimillion-dollar deficit.

The budget crisis has made finding a replacement challenging. But Superintendent Don Phipps says he hopes to offer the job to a candidate in the coming days.

“We want to make sure that we have proper folks with credentials, and certainly been a lot of pre-screening with that process, been difficult to find individuals qualified for that role," Phipps said. "But we feel like we're at a great place now."

The announcement comes as the district is in the process of developing a budget for next school year.

Phipps named a few funding priorities, including reinstating full-time assistant principals at each school and providing more support for the exceptional children department.

Budget workshops are scheduled for next week. Phipps will provide recommendations to the school board on April 14.