Winston-Salem breaks ground on next two phases of major housing project

Winston-Salem officials recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the next two phases in a major affordable housing project.

The Choice Neighborhood Initiative is a plan to revitalize the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood. Local officials gathered on New Hope Lane to mark the start of construction for 114 new mixed-income housing units.

“We've committed to rebuilding not only housing, but opportunity, stability and dignity," says ASPIRE Executive Director Ted Ortiviz. "With phase two and phase three, we're delivering on that commitment in a very tangible way.”

Officials say the new units are expected to be completed in 2027.