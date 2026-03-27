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GTCC launching new programs in AI, digital media technology

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 27, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
GTCC Campus Center in Greensboro
Courtesy GTCC
GTCC Campus Center in Greensboro

Guilford Technical Community College is launching a degree program in artificial intelligence.

GTCC’s new associate program in AI is designed to prepare students for careers in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence.

The 66-credit-hour program will be offered online and in person beginning this fall. The curriculum is meant to prepare graduates for roles as AI engineers, data analysts and machine learning specialists.

GTCC President Anthony Clarke says the program will help students improve their economic mobility, and address the region’s workforce needs.

The college is also launching an associate program focused on digital media technology, which can be completed in four semesters.

Officials are introducing less intensive certificate programs related to content creation and user experience design too.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz