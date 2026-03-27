GTCC launching new programs in AI, digital media technology

Guilford Technical Community College is launching a degree program in artificial intelligence.

GTCC’s new associate program in AI is designed to prepare students for careers in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence.

The 66-credit-hour program will be offered online and in person beginning this fall. The curriculum is meant to prepare graduates for roles as AI engineers, data analysts and machine learning specialists.

GTCC President Anthony Clarke says the program will help students improve their economic mobility, and address the region’s workforce needs.

The college is also launching an associate program focused on digital media technology, which can be completed in four semesters.

Officials are introducing less intensive certificate programs related to content creation and user experience design too.