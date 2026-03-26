Officials warn residents about fake traffic violation texts

State officials are warning residents about a text-message scam involving fake traffic violations.

The message is designed to look like an official document from Wake County District Court — it even includes a North Carolina seal. It claims the recipient has an outstanding traffic violation and must pay a fine to avoid penalties.

The North Carolina Judicial Branch says this message is fraudulent. Court staff and sheriff’s offices do not contact people by text or email to request Social Security numbers, credit card information, or payment of any kind.

That’s true even if the message includes your name and address or the names of real judges or law enforcement officers.

Officials advise residents not to click links or scan QR codes. Instead, mark the message as spam and contact the local clerk of court to verify outstanding tickets.

