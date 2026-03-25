© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greensboro among NC cities expanding jail diversion program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
The Greensboro Police Department
Eddie Garcia
/
WFDD
The Greensboro Police Department

Greensboro is getting state funding to expand a jail diversion program for people experiencing addiction.

Governor Josh Stein announced the city is among several communities sharing a $1.5 million investment to grow Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, programs across North Carolina.

The program allows officers to refer people accused of certain low-level, nonviolent offenses to case managers, who help connect them with treatment and other resources.

State officials say programs like these can help reduce recidivism and improve access to substance use recovery support.

The Greensboro Police Department is among seven law enforcement agencies to receive the funding statewide.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle