'Wait Wait' for March 21, 2026: With Not My Job guest Aasif Mandvi

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Aasif Mandvi and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Paula Poundstone, and Shane Torres. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

All Bets Are On; A Refreshing Cent; Graffiti Artist Caught!

Panel Questions

The Supreme Looksmaxxer

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about someone's first trip to New York City, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Former Daily Show correspondent and star of The Miniature Wife Aasif Mandvi answers our questions about wedding cakes

Daily Show veteran and actor on "The Miniature Wife," Aasif Mandvi, plays our game called "Miniature Wife meet Miniature Groom." Three questions about wedding cakes.

Panel Questions

It's Okay To Sneak Away; The Bad Habits of Birds

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Why Is That Comet Swerving? An Appointment With Peace; Shark Bros Unite!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that his identity has been revealed, what will Banksy do next?



Copyright 2026 NPR