Attacks by Iran, Israel target energy facilities in the Middle East

Iran launched attacks on the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas complex in Qatar on Thursday. It also fired missiles at oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

These strikes are in retaliation for Israel’s attack on a major natural gas field in Iran. This targeting of energy infrastructure marks an escalation in the war with Iran.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Aya Batrawy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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