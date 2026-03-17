Single mother struggles to meet SNAP work requirements after layoff

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a lifeline for parents who have lost their jobs and are struggling to afford groceries for their families.

But President Trump’s big tax and spending bill, which was passed last summer, introduced new rules for the program. Now, SNAP’s work requirements will only be waived for parents with children 13 years old and younger.

NPR’s Juliana Kim introduces us to a single mother from Minnesota who’s struggling to find work after getting laid off.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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