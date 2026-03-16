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Downtown Greenway speaker series begins with nod to the women behind the work

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
Art installation on Greenway
David Ford
/
WFDD
"May-Bee and the Bot" being assembled and installed by Portland-based artist Pete Beeman along the Downtown Greenway and West Market Street in Greensboro on Friday, February 6, 2026.

A four-part speaker series on Greensboro’s Downtown Greenway starts next Thursday, weeks before its grand opening. The first session celebrates the women who helped make it happen.

The Downtown Greenway Project is a $54 million public-private partnership first conceived in 2001. Project manager Dabney Sanders was there for the groundbreaking in 2009.

She’ll moderate the first in the speaker series in celebration of Women’s History Month. Six panelists, all women, will share insights into their work on the Greenway. 

"This field in the past hasn't been traditionally something that women would lead," she says. "But the other women that are serving on this panel, Hannah Cockburn, who is the director of Greensboro's Department of Transportation. You know, I think of transportation departments as being super, super male-dominated in the past." 

Panelists also include Greensboro Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray, Cemala Foundation Executive Director Susan Schwartz and real estate developer Dawn Chaney.

The Downtown Greenway Speaker Series kicks off Thursday, March 26, at the Yvonne J. Johnson Event Center at Barber Park in Greensboro. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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