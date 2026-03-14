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N.C. A&T unveils its new smart intersection test facility

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 14, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT
automated vehicle
Courtesy North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's automated vehicle.

North Carolina A&T State University has unveiled a new test facility in Greensboro to improve traffic safety. The Smart Intersection Test Facility is a collaboration between A&T, the city and the state Department of Transportation.

It functions as a living laboratory at East Market and Dudley streets, allowing researchers and students to test emerging transportation technologies, like automated vehicles, under real-world conditions. The outdoor site is equipped with advanced sensing, including radar and LiDAR, which uses lasers to measure distances and create precise, 3D representations of environments. 

A&T PhD student Bijoy Bhowmik says the combination of multiple technologies is key. 

"If you have only cameras, the cameras have some drawbacks, like on the sunlight, it cannot see as humans can see, right?" says Bhowmik. "So this problem can be solved with the other sensors."

NCA&T researchers during field deployment.
Courtesy North Carolina A&T State University
During a field deployment, A&T PhD student Bijoy Bhowmik (center) explains the setup of a smart intersection system to an industry engineer and a Greensboro Department of Transportation representative.

The facility will provide research opportunities for A&T students in smart mobility, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Practical applications for the broader Greensboro community include traffic flow analysis, crash risk modeling and enhanced pedestrian safety monitoring. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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