© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WS/FCS anticipates $3M reduction in funding for Pre-K

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:41 PM EDT
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education building.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering scaling back Pre-K classrooms next year due to declining funding.

District officials say they’re anticipating more than $3 million in reductions from federal Title 1 dollars and state exceptional children funding next year.

They’re also expecting a loss of 41 NC Pre-K program slots, on top of Head Start funding not being renewed.

Because of all this, Chief Academic Officer Paula Wilkins told school board members at a recent meeting that they need to look at consolidating classrooms.

“Where we can, we want to provide Pre-K services," Wilkins said. "But we have to do it in a way we can manage it and make it fiscally responsible.”

She says this is a hard conversation that many other districts are having right now. But Winston-Salem/Forsyth County’s situation is compounded by decisions to expand Pre-K several years ago using a funding source that sunsetted in 2022.

The district is proposing moving from 82 classrooms to 68 next year, though no decisions have been finalized.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz