Trump pressured DOJ on law firm sanctions, WSJ reports

The Wall Street Journal has some revealing reporting this week about what happened recently when the Department of Justice decided to stop defending some of President Trump’s controversial executive orders aimed at major law firms.

The Journal reports the president pressured the DOJ to reverse course, even though the agency is supposed to be independent.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with C. Ryan Barber, who covers the Department of Justice and legal affairs for the Wall Street Journal and co-reported the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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