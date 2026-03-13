A record number of political parties register for Haiti's first election in a decade

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A record 280 political parties and counting had registered by Thursday's deadline to participate in Haiti's first general election in a decade, although not all will make the cut.

Nonetheless, the newcomers rejoiced, hopeful for a chance to help ease their country's multiple crises that are largely rooted in gang violence and corruption.

Members of CAHDOA, or Collective of Haitian Actors for Development and Alternative Organization, a political party founded one year ago, approached the headquarters of Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council with a marching band.

Vuvuzelas blared as the group clapped and chanted, "We are on board!"

Party member Abel Decollines said he hopes the general population can participate in the election.

"Today the country needs a new leader to allow the population to breathe," he said.

Also registering on Thursday was the EDE party, Committed to Development, founded by Claude Joseph, who was prime minister when President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence in July 2021.

Joseph and his supporters were clad in green and white and marched somberly to the election council's headquarters.

Joseph wrote on X that his party advocates for an end to political hegemony in Haiti "characterized by the failure of eternal political transitions."

Currently, Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé is Haiti's lone ruler, having been appointed by a transitional presidential council that stepped down in early February as ordered by law.

Haitian government officials originally said they expect to hold elections in late August and a runoff in early December, although the prime minister has since said that the first round would be held by year's end.

Many doubt that will happen given persistent gang violence.

"The people in charge need to provide security so campaigning can take place and people can choose who will govern them," Decollines said.

More than 5,900 people were reported killed last year across Haiti and more than 2,700 injured, according to U.N. statistics.

Gang violence also has displaced a record 1.4 million people in the country of nearly 12 million, with armed men controlling an estimated 90% of Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital.

"It's a fact that the county is insecure, no one can deny that, but no matter what, there must be an election," said Dalouce Désir, a member of EDE, which was founded four years ago. "We believe in the election, and we believe in democracy."

Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council said it will post a final list of political parties authorized to participate in the election by March 26, although it has not clarified the criteria.

