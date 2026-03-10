© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina leaders launch Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
Teacher works with elementary school students
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem TEACH Resident Sofia Fuentes works with a small group on the elements of narrative writing at Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

North Carolina’s top elected officials have announced the formation of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Education.

Governor Josh Stein, Senate Leader Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Destin Hall announced the plan in a joint press release.

Stein called the new bipartisan commission of 28 policymakers, business leaders and educators a commitment to making the state’s public schools the best in the nation. 

Longtime teacher and North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly says the biggest challenge facing public schools is not a lack of ideas, further study or another committee.

She points to the state’s 50th-place standing in the country’s per-pupil funding.  

"Over the past decade, we have seen lawmakers choose to send billions in tax breaks and to private school vouchers instead of investing that money in our public schools," says Kelly. "And so our educators and our students and our families in public schools continue to see that we are asking our teachers to do more and more with less and less." 

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chair Don Martin was appointed to the new blue ribbon commission. He spent 19 years as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

"Clearly, good practices require money to implement," says Martin. "But I think it is also important to look strategically at the kind of investments that you're making, and where are we making good investments, and where are we really low. I think in some areas we are. It's not just about the money, it's also about how money is used."

Martin says the commission’s goal will be to improve student achievement.

He says he and his colleagues will attempt to determine the current state of public education in North Carolina, assess the efficiency of how those services are being delivered and compare that with other models around the country.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford