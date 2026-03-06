© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New member joins North Carolina elections board following an abrupt resignation

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:21 PM EST
A photo of the NC State Board of Elections
Courtesy North Carolina State Board of Elections
The North Carolina State Board of Elections

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has sworn in a new member after Republican Bob Rucho abruptly resigned on Thursday.

Rucho stepped down after serving less than one year on the board. His replacement is Angela Hawkins, the former chair of the Wake County Board of Elections.

WRAL-TV reports his resignation was tied to recent political donations. State law prohibits members of the elections board from making campaign contributions.

Finance records show Rucho donated about $1,300 to Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown and Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

In a statement, State Auditor Dave Boliek thanked Rucho for his service to the board, saying he “led on election integrity and helped make it easy to vote and hard to cheat” in North Carolina’s elections.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle