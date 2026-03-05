Grand jury indicts former State Rep. Cecil Brockman

A Guilford County grand jury recently indicted former Democratic state representative Cecil Brockman, just months after he was arrested for alleged sex crimes with a minor.

According to court records, Brockman faces three new counts of statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. He’s also indicted for two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brockman resigned from his seat last year after his arrest.

Prosecutors accuse him of beginning a relationship with a 15-year-old victim through an online dating app, and then later trying to track them. Brockman’s defense alleges he believed the teen was of legal age.

Brockman is now being held without bond under the newly enacted Iryna’s Law.