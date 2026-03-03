© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
North Carolina primary voters share why they chose to cast a ballot

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:17 PM EST
A red and white polling place sign.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Signs directed voters to a new location for casting ballots at Salem Chapel in Winston-Salem.

Overcast skies and cool temperatures didn't
dampen Election Day enthusiasm for the primary on Tuesday. WFDD was at the Salem Chapel polling location in Winston-Salem, asking voters what motivated them to cast their ballot.

Cindy Silver: "I'm here at the polls because it is so very important to cast my vote for the local community and the state and beyond." 

Ellen Heck: "I'm trying to be more active locally, but I focused more on the school board this time."

Mike Capristo: "It's the only primary that we have right now, so we're voting. It's always important to vote." 

Camille Smith: "I think we need some new people brought in. I want Roy Cooper for sure. He's reliable, and he's got a good head on his shoulders. And it doesn't have to be partisan." 

Glenda Shepard: "It's my right, and my foreparents’ parents, a lot of them, didn't have that opportunity. But I do, you know, and so I'm gonna exercise my right."
David Ford
