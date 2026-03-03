Mecklenburg County Sheriff McFadden holds narrow lead in 4-way contest

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden held a narrow lead in his race for a third term in Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County Democratic primary, with early results and fewer than half of precincts reporting.

McFadden has served as sheriff since 2018. He led Tuesday’s race with 33.93% of the vote. He was ahead of retired CMPD Sgt. Ricky Robbins (32.51%) and retired Chief Deputy Rodney Collins (26.22%). Antwain Nance, a detention officer, trailed with about 7%.

During his time in office, McFadden has faced numerous controversies, including an ongoing State Bureau of Investigation inquiry, almost two dozen jail deaths in recent years and allegations of workplace misconduct. Still, he says he has delivered on his promises and produced results for the county.

There are no Republican candidates in the race. The winner of the sheriff's primary begins their term in December.