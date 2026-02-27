Watauga Board of Commissioners' primary candidates list affordability, housing among top issues

Two Democrats are facing off in this year’s primary for the District 2 seat on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners.

Ray Russell is facing David Luther. They will compete for a chance to fill one of the two electoral districts created by the controversial Senate Bill 759. The legislation resulted in the current board being filled by five Republicans.

Russell is a former commissioner and small business owner. According to his website, he supports a living wage for all workers and affordable health care.

Luther is a firefighter and army veteran. He lists affordability, child care and tenant protections among his priorities.

The primary is on Tuesday. The winner will face Republican Savva Kostis in the general election.