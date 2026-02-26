Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Kelly Zullo

Soup to Nuts Live! presents Kelly Zullo on Thursday, March is 12th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Carolina Coast-based singer/songwriter, Kelly Zullo’s voice melds seamlessly with her “funk finger style guitar” folk. Her original music has been noted for its impressive guitar accompaniment, using “some speedy finger work and hard hitting right hand technique while she sings at the same time” (Guitar World Magazine).

A lover also of great songs, she re-brands iconic 80’s and 90’s songs with refreshing new arrangements of classics that clearly and concisely honor the lyrics while transforming them often into a previously unimagined entity.

Keep up with Kelly and learn more here: www.kellyzullo.com.

