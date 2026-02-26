© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Guitarist John Hussman, Emily Burdette, and vocalist Jordan Hughes perform
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to mbradley@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

WHQR
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:18 AM EST

Soup to Nuts Live! Featuring Kelly Zullo

Soup to Nuts Live! presents Kelly Zullo on Thursday, March is 12th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Carolina Coast-based singer/songwriter, Kelly Zullo’s voice melds seamlessly with her “funk finger style guitar” folk. Her original music has been noted for its impressive guitar accompaniment, using “some speedy finger work and hard hitting right hand technique while she sings at the same time” (Guitar World Magazine).

A lover also of great songs, she re-brands iconic 80’s and 90’s songs with refreshing new arrangements of classics that clearly and concisely honor the lyrics while transforming them often into a previously unimagined entity.

Keep up with Kelly and learn more here: www.kellyzullo.com.
