Nonprofit leaders seek Guilford County school board seats

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 26, 2026 at 3:55 PM EST
Guilford County Schools Administration Building
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Guilford County Schools Administration Building

Several nonprofit leaders are running for Guilford County Board of Education seats in the upcoming primary election.

Incumbent Khem Irby has held the District 6 seat since 2018 and received the endorsement from the Guilford County Association of Educators (GCAE). She’s the board president of Parents Across America, a nonprofit that supports public schools.

Her opponent in the Democratic primary, Chris Gillespie, briefly served on the school board in 2015. He resigned after a few months because he didn’t live in the district he was representing. Gillespie runs a nonprofit called The Bridge, focused on community collaborations and youth development.

In the District 4 Democratic primary, Ebony Burnett received the GCAE endorsement. She’s a former classroom teacher, and a Vice President at shift_ed, an education-focused nonprofit.

She’s up against three other candidates. Irish Spencer is a radio show host and the president of a nonprofit called Families Against Senseless Killings. She founded the organization after the death of her son.

The other two candidates are Michelle Linster, an executive coach and former professor at Bennett College, and Sherry Walker, a teacher and children’s book author.

These are the only primary races for the school board. Election day is March 3.
