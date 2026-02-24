Triad hospitals ease visitor restrictions

Two of the Triad’s largest healthcare providers are easing their masking and visitor policies.

In late December, Cone Health had 150 flu patients in its hospitals. Today, that number is roughly two dozen. With fewer people coming down with the virus, children 12 and under can once again visit patients without restrictions.

Exceptions do apply, though, for those who are high-risk in cancer centers and emergency departments. Officials still ask visitors with respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing to wear a mask.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is also lifting its flu season restrictions that have been in place since December. But those with respiratory symptoms, fever, or rash are advised not to visit.

The easing of visitor restrictions at both health care systems begins at 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 25.

