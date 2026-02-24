© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Guilford County sheriff candidates look to improve public safety, community trust

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:55 PM EST
A photo of a Guilford County sheriff's vehicle
Courtesy Guilford County Sheriff's Office 

Two Guilford County sheriff candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in this year’s primary.

Billy Queen faces Phil Byrd in the race.

Queen was a sergeant with the High Point Police Department, a Border Patrol agent, and a special agent with the U.S. Treasury Department. He wants to reduce violent crime and rebuild trust between deputies and residents.

Byrd retired as a captain from the Guilford County sheriff’s office in 2014 after a 30-year career. His platform includes improving retention for law enforcement and lowering gun violence in the community.

The winner in the primary will face Sheriff Danny Rogers, a Democrat who’s running for re-election.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons