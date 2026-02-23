Taxes, public safety top issues in Davidson County commissioners race

Early voting for the Davidson County Commissioners race is well underway.

There are a dozen Republican primary candidates for county commissioner, including three incumbents. The top four vote-getters will be on the ballot for the General Election in November. Both Democrats running will advance due to the smaller field.

In a survey by Davidson Local, candidates were asked about the most important issues they would address if elected. High on the list for some is lowering the tax burden and the use of taxpayer funds. Several candidates criticize the $65 million capital project ordinance for a sports complex in Southmont, approved by the commissioners last year.

Another big concern is safety. Candidates note shortages in emergency services and law enforcement personnel, and the need for better recruitment efforts.

And many also want to support stronger schools through facility upgrades and teacher supplements.

The primary election takes place on March 3.