© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Energy Department selects Duke Energy for 'Beautiful Clean Coal' grant in North Carolina

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published February 20, 2026 at 9:43 AM EST
Duke Energy is exploring several options for new nuclear reactors at its Belews Creek site in Stokes County.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy is exploring several options for new nuclear reactors at its Belews Creek site in Stokes County.

The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Duke Energy to receive funding for one of its “beautiful clean coal” initiatives. 

The federal government plans to pay to keep coal plants open longer. It recently selected Duke Energy’s two-unit coal-burning plant to receive up to $34 million.

The utility will now enter into negotiations with federal regulators to determine the final dollar amount.

"We evaluate and take every opportunity to reduce cost for our customers, including seeking federal grants," said Riley Cook, a Duke Energy spokesperson. "So, we appreciate the White House granting these funds."

The utility plans to extend the life of the Belews Creek Steam Station to 2040. This grant will fund maintenance, including upgrading fans and boilers. The goal is to make this 2,220-megawatt plant run more efficiently, increase reliability and save money.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner