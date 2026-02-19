The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners' primary election is a one-party race

Three seats are up for grabs during this year’s Yadkin County Board of Commissioners’ primary election.

Yadkin is a conservative county, with 57% GOP voters. Four Republican candidates, including three incumbents, are on the primary ballot.

Cliff Collins, a Yadkin native with a background in finance and farming, said in a survey that he supports transparency and accountability when it comes to county dollars and wants to help the school system with its aging infrastructure.

Lifelong resident and former County Sheriff Ricky Oliver wants to boost pay for county employees to make the job market more competitive.

Also running is attorney Frank Zachary, a six-term Commissioner. He’s concerned about rising fire service costs and a decline in volunteer firefighters.

Retired Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin is the only non-incumbent on the ballot. He aims to grow the local economy and workforce and says high-paying jobs are crucial for retaining young graduates.

Early voting for the primary runs through Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.