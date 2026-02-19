The controversy around Eileen Gu, China's American-born Olympic star, explained

At 22, Eileen Gu is one of the highest-paid female athletes on the planet. She’s won five Olympic gold medals as a freestyle skier, attends Stanford University and works as a runway model in her spare time.

Born in the Bay Area, Gu has since obtained Chinese citizenship. When multi-million-dollar payments from Beijing’s sports bureau were accidentally revealed last year, her name was quickly scrubbed from the budget.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wall Street Journal senior sports reporter Rachel Bachman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

