Connection, excellence, civility: WS/FCS candidates share plans to restore faith in the district

There are 37 candidates running for the board — 34 of whom have a primary election.

They’re vying for a tough job. Last March, an audit found the district had overspent its budget by $16 million. That number ballooned to $46 million in the following months. It led to massive cuts to positions, benefits and programming.

As the crisis unfolded, community trust eroded. Those running for office will be tasked with repairing relationships.

Democrat Lee Childress, a 19-year Exceptional Children teacher running in District 2, shared one of his priorities at a recent forum.

“We have to incorporate our educators into decision-making so they can feel like they are being invested in,” Childress said.

That sentiment is shared by Republican Tracy Lesser, an accountant, running in the same race, hoping to bring a finance background to the board.

In District 1, Democrat Daryl Napper, a pastor who has worked in the school system as a family engagement specialist, talked about the importance of connecting with parents.

“If parents don't think that our school is the number one choice, that public school’s the number one choice, then they will opt to take their children or their scholars to a private or a charter school," Napper said.

Republican Allen Daniel is running in District 2. He has a background in software development, and has volunteered and briefly taught in the school system. His approach to regaining the community’s support involves setting high standards for behavior and academics.

“I believe that if we can achieve a level of excellence, then we can recover the market share that we have lost to charter schools and private schools," Daniel said.

Democrat Elisabeth Motsinger is running at-large. She previously served on the board from 2006 to 2022, and talked about the importance of civility.

“School board meetings need to be professional and respectful," she said. "And quite honestly, we have seen way too many school board meetings that just look like a disaster."

Six incumbent board members seeking re-election are also hoping to regain public trust.

Early voting for the primary ends on Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.