Alumnus Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. remembered by students on the N.C. A&T campus

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was a civil rights icon whose presidential campaigns paved the way for America’s first Black president.

He was also a longtime supporter and a beloved alumnus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. Tuesday, three Aggies stopped to pay tribute on their way to class.

"Jesse Jackson, he paved the way for a lot of us students, him being alumni here, you know. He really set the tone for us to be advocating for something that's great, something that's bigger than just, you know, a degree, a salary." — Jasiyah Msomi

"Just how important he was in the civil rights era, and how he used his voice. You know, that's one of the things that is taught upon Aggies, is to use your voice and speak out for our people." — Madison Pinckney

"I just hope that he knows that even in his death, that he left legacy, and that even today, the A&T that we do have, he's a part of that. He helped build that. So, yeah, honestly, it is sad, but it's also kind of happy that he's able to be laid to rest and lived a peaceful life knowing that he actually did something important in this country."

— Josephine Katta