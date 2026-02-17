© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Alumnus Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. remembered by students on the N.C. A&T campus

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:02 PM EST
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was a civil rights icon whose presidential campaigns paved the way for America’s first Black president.

He was also a longtime supporter and a beloved alumnus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. Tuesday, three Aggies stopped to pay tribute on their way to class.

"Jesse Jackson, he paved the way for a lot of us students, him being alumni here, you know. He really set the tone for us to be advocating for something that's great, something that's bigger than just, you know, a degree, a salary." — Jasiyah Msomi

"Just how important he was in the civil rights era, and how he used his voice. You know, that's one of the things that is taught upon Aggies, is to use your voice and speak out for our people." — Madison Pinckney

"I just hope that he knows that even in his death, that he left legacy, and that even today, the A&T that we do have, he's a part of that. He helped build that. So, yeah, honestly, it is sad, but it's also kind of happy that he's able to be laid to rest and lived a peaceful life knowing that he actually did something important in this country."
— Josephine Katta
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
