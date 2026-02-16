How can Greensboro spread affordable housing more evenly across the city?

Some Greensboro City Council members are pushing for a more equitable distribution of housing.

It’s been nearly six years since the city council adopted the GSO 2040 plan that focuses on land development and transportation. In a Monday work session reviewing the initiative, several council members asked for policies to better guide where affordable housing is placed.

Council Member Crystal Black said development hasn't been equitably distributed throughout the city.

"We've got to get out of a pattern, a historical pattern that has existed, and try to think out of the box," Black said. "And not just say, you know, 'We'll do our best,' but to be very intentional about changing some of the ways that we've been designing access to housing."

Council members suggested providing incentives for developers to spread affordable units across Greensboro.

The city council is expected to continue the discussion at its retreat later this month.