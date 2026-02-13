Rain helps crews contain 230-acre wildfire near Franklin

A wildfire that sent smoke across parts of Macon County earlier this week is now 90% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service .

The 230-acre Winding Stairs Alpha Fire began Monday morning, Feb. 9, along U.S. 64 west of Franklin and is burning in the Nantahala National Forest. Precipitation Wednesday significantly aided suppression efforts, the Forest Service said.

Crews conducted mop-up operations Wednesday, extinguishing hot spots along the fire’s perimeter. Firefighters will continue patrols and mop-up work along U.S. 64.

Drivers are urged to use caution along U.S. 64 as firefighting personnel and equipment remain active in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Forest Service is asking anyone who was traveling along U.S. 64 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, to submit photos or video of the fire’s start. The Forest Service said even images that do not clearly show flames may help establish a timeline of activity before the blaze was reported. Files can be emailed to derik.breedlove@usda.gov.

