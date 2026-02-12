Primary 2026: Pender County School Board candidate Kim McGahey

Name: Kim McGahey

Party Affiliation: Registered Republican

Career: Real estate broker/investor - retired

Degree: Bachelor of Arts - political science - Mt. Union College 1976

KimForPenderSchools.com

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the Pender County School Board?

I have previously served on a Board of Education in a rapidly growing county similar to Pender County, where I was co-chairman of a voter-approved $56 million bond election that funded the construction of a new high school, new middle school, and new elementary schools. I have firsthand practical experience in planning for growth and building new schools, which Pender County desperately needs now. I have been a varsity high school soccer referee the past 20 years, currently in Pender County, and I have been in weekly contact with student athletes, coaches and parents.

Q. Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to achieve it.

My top three goals, among others, are: 1. More parental involvement in our schools and school board meetings. 2. Plan for future growth with a 15-year written plan for immediate land acquisition to build new schools to keep up with expected growth in Pender County. 3. Improve academic achievement by hiring the best teachers based on merit and increase their pay based on academic achievement.

Q. What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at and what needs to be improved?

The current school board is to be commended for building the new K-8 school in Hampstead. They should have taken it a step further by approving my 15 year written plan for new schools so we can stay ahead of future growth. Many parents complain that they have been left out of school board decision making and I will open the doors to parent participation and communication so that parents are part of every policy decision.

Q. What is the biggest challenge facing the district?

The biggest challenge facing Pender County schools is planning for future growth and building new schools. As one of the fastest growing counties in the country we need immediate land acquisition and proactive planning to build a new high school and new middle school. My 15-year written strategic plan will accommodate the expected future growth by staying ahead of the demographic increase and not playing catch up. My personal experience planning for and building new schools will be invaluable.

Q. What’s your assessment of the district’s financial status? Would you advocate for more funding — if so, what for and what sources would you target?

There are millions of dollars available for education at the local, state and federal levels. I would have the Superintendent prioritize funding acquisition and bring recommendations to the school board on the options available to us to procure that funding.

Q. Pender County implemented a three-tier bell schedule in the 2025-2026 school year. Do you think the schedule is working out well, or do you think it needs tweaking?

The three-tier bell schedule was approved on a narrow 3-2 vote against outspoken parents' wishes. Even though I approve of the improved instructional time loss, the real difficulty with this program as acknowledged by parents, students and teachers is the negative effect the 3-tier schedule has on our families. The majority agrees that it disrupts their families in many harmful ways. Daily family routines are upset, parent work schedules are at risk, rise in student fatigue and related health side-affects, prolonged wait times and pre-dawn bus stop safety, overlapping bus arrival/drop off timing are all negative consequences raised by parents affecting their families and their kids' ability to perform in the classroom. I suggest that we convene a committee of parents, bus drivers, principals and teachers to evaluate the current system and make recommendations to revise or repeal this 3 tier system.

Q. About a year ago, the Pender County school board sent a letter to state lawmakers asking them to set a salary floor of $50,000 for new teachers. (The current minimum is $41,000.) Please share your thoughts on the issue of teacher pay in Pender County. What, if anything, would you tell state lawmakers?

Teachers should be hired based on merit and paid more based on student academic performance. The Superintendent must find resources to cover the cost of increased teacher pay.

Q. Last year, Superintendent Brad Breedlove announced a new set of raises and benefits for county bus drivers for recruitment and retention. Do you think this package will resolve Pender County's shortage, or do you think something else should be done?

Bus drivers must be paid a wage commensurate with other area school districts. Increased pay and improved bus discipline, security, and safety will help retain qualified bus drivers. Security cameras on buses should be connected to police, and offenders should be disciplined so on-board discipline is no longer a concern in hiring drivers.

Q. Pender County cut its number of low-performing schools in half this past year – from six to three, according to NCDPI's latest report card. What do you believe were the biggest contributing factors to those successes? And what needs to be done to bring the other three schools up to spec?

Pender schools should hire the most qualified teachers based on merit and focus on teaching the basic 3 R's and critical thinking skills, not critical race theory. I want Pender schools to be the North Carolina gold standard in academic achievement.

Q. How do you think the district should handle the use of smartphones by students on campus? Are there other disciplinary issues you have concerns about?

Smartphones should not be allowed during instructional class time. They are an unnecessary distraction that takes the focus off the teachers' instructional agenda. Students can use phones at lunch and recess, but not during class. Teachers and students deserve order, respect and accountability. I will hold the Superintendent responsible for enforcing discipline standards in class, on the buses and around campus.

I am my own man and not beholden to any special interest groups. Nobody tells me how to vote. I make decisions based on knowledge, integrity and service to the community by putting parents and students first.