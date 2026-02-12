Primary 2026: Pender County Commissioner candidate Randy Burton

Name: Randy Burton

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Retired Battalion Chief, Wilmington Fire Department; former deputy sheriff; EMS professional; criminal investigator. 40 plus years in public service.

Degree: Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science Administration, Columbia Southern University

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the board of commissioners?

I bring more than 40 years of public service experience in EMS, law enforcement, and the fire service, along with direct experience managing budgets, personnel, and complex public operations. I have also served as a county commissioner and board chair, giving me a strong understanding of county government functions, responsible budgeting, and long-term planning. While my opponent moved to Pender County from Minnesota just a couple years ago, I have lived in Pender County my entire life and have witnessed firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with rapid growth. I am invested in our community – Pender County is in my blood and my family has resided here since the early 1800’s.

Q. What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at, and what needs to be improved? What would your top priority be?

The board has made progress in addressing infrastructure needs and investing in public safety and county employees. However, rapid growth has placed significant pressure on roads, schools, utilities, and services.

My top priority is getting control of growth so infrastructure can catch up, while maintaining fiscal discipline and protecting taxpayers from unnecessary increases.

Q. Where do you stand on the proposed tri-county transit tax?

I do not support a transit tax unless there is a clear and direct benefit to Pender County residents. Before considering any new tax, there must be firm commitments that Pender receives equitable funding for projects that improve our infrastructure and quality of life. Why raise taxes for a bridge few in Pender may ever use?

Q. What led to the finance department’s challenges, and how can stability be restored?

The issues appear to stem from leadership turnover, internal process weaknesses, and insufficient safeguards. Moving forward, the county must strengthen oversight, modernize financial controls, enhance cybersecurity protections, and prioritize experienced leadership to restore stability and public confidence.

Q. How will the 2026 tax revaluation impact the county, and should revals occur more often?

Revaluation will likely increase property values significantly, which could create financial strain for residents. I strongly support adopting a revenue-neutral tax rate to prevent government from receiving an unintended windfall. Regular revaluations are required by law, but protecting taxpayers must remain the top priority.

Q. How will you fund critical services while protecting taxpayers?

We must prioritize essential services such as public safety, education support, and infrastructure while maintaining disciplined budgeting. Recruiting and retaining qualified employees requires competitive compensation, but that must be balanced with efficiency, transparency, and responsible financial management.

Q. How will you promote transparency and communication?

Transparency requires proactive communication, not reactive responses. I support expanding digital access to county information, improving public engagement, providing timely updates on major decisions, and ensuring residents can easily understand how their tax dollars are being spent.

Q. How would you approach potential increased county costs tied to federal policy changes?

The county must carefully evaluate any new mandates and advocate strongly for state and federal support to avoid placing additional burdens on local taxpayers. Protecting essential services while maintaining fiscal responsibility will be key. And we must make our voices heard in Raleigh and Washington D.C.

Q. Are water and sewer utilities adequately funded and managed? Should connecting well users be a priority?

Water and sewer infrastructure is one of the county’s most critical needs. Expanding access to reliable public water, particularly for residents facing water quality concerns, should remain a top priority. These systems must be adequately funded and strategically planned to support both public health and responsible growth management.

Q. How will you approach development?

Growth is inevitable, but our infrastructure is strained. We must get control of development and manage it responsibly. My focus is ensuring infrastructure comes first, protecting rural character, preserving land for future schools and public needs, and using legal tools to prevent overdevelopment. Smart planning and strong community input are essential to maintaining quality of life