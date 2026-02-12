Primary 2026: Pender County Commissioner candidate Max Southworth-Beckwith

Name: Max Southworth-Beckwith (Max Beckwith)

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Pender County Commissioner, District 4

Career: Construction

Degree: B.A. Political Science with concentration in US Constitutional Law

Campaign Website: www.maxforpender.com

Q: What qualifies you to serve on the board of commissioners?

I bring a combination of military service, private-sector experience, constitutional education, and local government involvement that uniquely qualifies me to serve Pender County responsibly and independently.

I come from a family with a strong military tradition and served two combat tours in Afghanistan with the United States Marine Corps as a 1371 Combat Engineer. That experience instilled in me leadership, accountability, disciplined planning, and a deep respect for stewardship of resources—especially when lives and taxpayer dollars are at stake.

After my military service, I entered the construction industry and eventually started my own business. Over the years, I have worked on and helped manage large-scale construction projects, including multiple projects exceeding $100 million, many of which were taxpayer-funded. This hands-on experience gives me a practical understanding of infrastructure planning, budgeting, and long-term cost impacts that is directly relevant to county government.

I also earned a degree in Political Science from American Military University, concentrating in U.S. Constitutional Law. That foundation has guided my service as Vice Chair of the Pender County Board of Adjustment, where I have worked on land-use and zoning issues affecting residents throughout the county. Together, these experiences have prepared me to provide thoughtful oversight, protect property rights, and serve the people of Pender County with integrity.

Q: What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at, and what needs to be improved? What would your top priority be?

The current Board has succeeded in maintaining relatively stable tax rates while navigating rapid growth, which is no small task. However, growth pressures have exposed areas where stronger planning, oversight, and transparency are needed.

Pender County is growing quickly, and with that growth comes increased demands on infrastructure, schools, utilities, and public services. Too often, decisions are made without sufficient long-term planning or without asking whether current projects are scalable and cost-effective over time. Additionally, recent internal challenges—such as financial management issues—highlight the need for stronger internal controls and accountability.

My top priority would be improving fiscal oversight and long-term planning. That includes asking hard questions up front, strengthening financial safeguards, ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with development, and making sure residents are informed and heard before major decisions are made.

Q: Local leaders are considering a tri-county transit tax to fund major infrastructure projects such as the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement. Where do you stand on this proposal?

I am cautious about any proposal that raises taxes on local residents, especially sales taxes that disproportionately impact working families and seniors on fixed incomes.

Before asking Pender County residents to support a new regional tax, we must first exhaust all available state and federal funding options and clearly demonstrate how such a tax would directly benefit Pender County taxpayers. Any proposal of this magnitude should be fully transparent, narrowly defined, include strong accountability measures, and ultimately be approved by voters.

Infrastructure is important, but new taxes should always be the last resort—not the first solution.

Q: The county finance department faced leadership changes, budget delays, and a phishing scam that cost over $650,000. What led to these challenges, and how can stability be restored?

These challenges point to weaknesses in internal controls, vendor verification processes, and cybersecurity awareness. As fraud schemes become more sophisticated, governments must adapt with stronger safeguards and better training.

To restore stability, the county should implement multi-layered verification procedures for financial transactions, require regular cybersecurity and fraud-prevention training, and conduct periodic independent audits with results shared publicly. Taxpayers deserve confidence that their money is being protected with the same care expected in the private sector.

Q: Pender County will conduct a tax revaluation in 2026. How will this impact residents, and should revaluations be done more often?

Tax revaluations are necessary to ensure fairness, but when they are delayed too long, they can create sharp increases and uncertainty for property owners.

I believe more frequent revaluations—such as every three to four years—help smooth out valuation changes and provide a more accurate, equitable tax base. Just as importantly, county leadership must be disciplined in adjusting tax rates so that revaluations are not used as a backdoor tax increase.

Q: How will you fund critical public services and retain quality employees while keeping money in taxpayers’ pockets?

Public safety, emergency services, and education support staff are essential, and we must remain competitive in recruiting and retaining quality employees. At the same time, taxpayers deserve responsible stewardship of their money.

My approach is to prioritize efficiency, eliminate waste, and use targeted compensation strategies rather than broad, unsustainable spending increases. Zero-based budgeting, performance evaluations, and careful program reviews can help ensure taxpayer dollars are directed where they are most needed without unnecessary expansion of government.

Q: How will you promote transparency and communicate with residents given the county’s limited local news coverage?

Transparency should not depend on media coverage alone. As a commissioner, I will prioritize direct communication with residents through regular in-district meetings, clear online postings of agendas and decisions, accessible meeting recordings, and straightforward summaries of major actions.

Government works best when citizens are informed, engaged, and confident that their voices matter.

Q: Federal changes to SNAP and Medicaid may increase administrative costs for counties. How would you approach this issue?

If additional costs are shifted to counties due to federal or state policy changes, I believe the state should bear that responsibility—not local taxpayers.

At the county level, we should focus on administrative efficiency and accountability while advocating strongly at the state level to prevent unfunded mandates. Counties should not be used as a pass-through for costs created by higher levels of government.

Q: Are the county’s water and sewer utilities adequately funded and managed? Should expanding service be a priority?

Utilities should be managed sustainably and funded primarily through user fees, not general tax subsidies. Where public health, fire safety, or environmental concerns justify expansion, those projects should be supported by clear cost-benefit analysis and long-term planning.

Private wells and septic systems remain appropriate for many rural residents, and county policy should respect that choice while ensuring reliability and transparency in utility operations.

Q: If elected, how will you approach development in Pender County?

Growth is inevitable, but poor planning is not. My approach is to guide development responsibly by protecting property rights, preserving rural character, and ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

I support targeted amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance that reduce unnecessary restrictions on landowners while holding large developments accountable for their impacts. New growth should pay its own way, not shift costs onto existing residents.

By balancing economic opportunity with thoughtful planning, we can ensure Pender County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.